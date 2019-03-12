Michael Avenatti Drops Stormy Daniels as Client

Television lawyer Michael Avenatti announced Tuesday that he will no longer represent pornographic actress Stormy Daniels.

“On February 19, we informed Stormy Daniels in writing that we were terminating our legal representation of her for various reasons that we cannot disclose publicly due to attorney-client privilege,” Avenatti said in a statement shared to Twitter. “This was not a decision we made lightly and it came only after lengthy discussion, thought and deliberation, as well as consultation with other professionals,” he added. “We wish Stormy all the best.”View image on Twitter

Please see below statement relating to our representation of Stormy Daniels.

In a separate statement, Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, said she has hired a new attorney and requested he review all her legal matters. "I have retained Clark Brewster as my personal lawyer and have asked him and his firm to review all legal matters involving me. Upon completion of Mr. Brewster's review and further consultation with me, I anticipate Mr. Brewster will serve as my primary counsel on all legal issues," she tweeted.