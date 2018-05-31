True Pundit

Michael Avenatti chooses ‘publicity tour’ over his ‘motion to intervene’ in Michael Cohen case

Posted on
At today’s hearing in New York City on Michael Cohen, porn star Stormy Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti had a rough go of it as Judge Kimba Wood reprimanded him over his “publicity tour on television and elsewhere”:

Avenatti had wanted to appear on Daniels’ behalf if/when the Cohen matter moved forward, but after the slapdown by the judge, he withdrew that motion – READ MORE

"...so he could spend more time on CNN and MSNBC"?

twitchy.com twitchy.com
