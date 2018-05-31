Michael Avenatti chooses ‘publicity tour’ over his ‘motion to intervene’ in Michael Cohen case

At today’s hearing in New York City on Michael Cohen, porn star Stormy Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti had a rough go of it as Judge Kimba Wood reprimanded him over his “publicity tour on television and elsewhere”:

Judge Kimba Wood told Michael Avenatti either you motion to intervene or you don’t. If you do, “you would have to stop on its tracks your publicity tour on television and elsewhere.” — David P Gelles (@gelles) May 30, 2018

Wow, Stormy Daniels’ lawyer took a major beating in court today: Judge Wood won’t let him appear provisionally before her just yet. And then alluding to his thing for “publicity tours,” she told him this: “You will not be permitted to use this court as a platform for anything.” — 𝘾𝙛. (@cristianafarias) May 30, 2018

Avenatti had wanted to appear on Daniels’ behalf if/when the Cohen matter moved forward, but after the slapdown by the judge, he withdrew that motion – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1