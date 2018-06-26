Michael Avenatti attacks SDNY prosecutors after cancellation of Stormy Daniels testimony

It was reported earlier on Sunday that porn star Stormy Daniels would sit down with federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York in relation to the Michael Cohen investigation…

NEW: Stormy Daniels will be interviewed by federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York tomorrow afternoon as part of their investigation into President Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen @mj_lee reports — David P Gelles (@gelles) June 24, 2018

Stormy Daniels to be interviewed tmrw by SDNY prosecutors as part of federal investigation of Trump atty Michael Cohen, preparing for potential grand jury appearance. https://t.co/YUuUlKPrvI — Beth Reinhard (@bethreinhard) June 24, 2018

ever bring any serious criminal charges against Cohen et al., let alone handle a trial, in such a high profile matter? We have bent over backwards to accommodate them. This is unheard of. We remain willing to cooperate but something isn’t right… — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) June 25, 2018

Well, off the top of our head, if Michael Cohen were to flip, why would prosecutors need to talk to Stormy Daniels on Monday? Stay tuned… – READ MORE

