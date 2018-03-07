Miami Dolphins owner: ‘All our players will be standing’ for national anthem

Spectators and fans of the Miami Dolphins will no longer see any of the team’s players taking a knee during the national anthem, the team’s owner said.

“All of our players will be standing,” Stephen Ross, a real estate developer, told the New York Daily News during an event Monday, where he was presented the Jackie Robinson Foundation’s Robie Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Initially, I totally supported the players in what they were doing. It’s America and people should be able to really speak their choices,” Ross continued.

But the Dolphins owner said he reconsidered his support for kneeling during the national anthem after he felt the conversation shifted from protesting racial injustice and police brutality to protesting “support of our country or the military.” – READ MORE

