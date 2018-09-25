Mia Farrow Calls for Clarence Thomas to Resign

Actress Mia Farrow Took To Twitter On Sunday And Called On Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas To “resign” His Position On The Country’s Highest Court.

“And another thing is painfully clear all over again Clarence Thomas has no business on the Supreme Court. He should resign,” Mia Farrow wrote.

And another thing is painfully clear all over again Clarence Thomas has no business on the Supreme Court. He should resign. — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) September 23, 2018

It’s not apparent that Farrow’s tweet was part of a longer thread but it did come hours before her son, Ronan Farrow, published a New Yorker article which included allegationsof inappropriate drunken behavior by Judge Brett Kavanaugh by Deborah Ramirez. Ramirez told the paper she had “significant gaps in her memories” regarding the encounter in question. Ramirez, college best friend admits, “I never heard of it.”- READ MORE