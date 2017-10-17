MGM Admits They Are Hiding ‘Shy’ Vegas Security Guard Jesus Campos From The Media & Public

First, MGM put a gag order on Jesus Campos to not talk to the media.

Now MGM said they know where Jesus Campos is but they aren’t divulging his whereabouts.

It’s always a best practice to keep your heroes and eye witnesses to an alleged mass murderer hidden from the public. And media. Happens all the time.

But a statement released this morning by MGM, the parent company of Mandalay Bay, suggests something different: that he’s simply shy and doesn’t want media attention.

MGM told the Review-Journal in a Tuesday email: “Jesus Campos wants to tell his story at a time and place of his choosing. He’s asked that everyone respect his request for privacy. We could not be more proud of Jesus.”

