Meyers Lets Tlaib ‘Give Context’ for Holocaust Comments, While She Calls Critics ‘Racist Idiots’

NBC’s Late Night host Seth Meyers has made it his mission to defend anti-Semitic Democrats lately and condescend to everyone offended by their rhetoric that they are just too ethnocentric to understand the good reasons why these Dems hate Israel and Jews. After playing Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar’s publicist last week during an interview with Meghan McCain, Meyers was back at it Monday night defending Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s shocking comments on the Holocaust.

Meyers began by giving the Democrat a platform to defend herself by “giving context” for her comments she made last week. On a podcast, Tlaib claimed that she was “calmed” thinking about Palestinians who supposedly created a “safe haven” for Jews after the Holocaust. In reality, Palestinian leader Grand Mufti Haj Amin al- Husseini was an anti-Semite and ally to Adolf Hitler and Palestinians were trying to stop Jews from fleeing Europe to Palestine.

“You have said that it was taken out of context I want to give you a chance to provide some context,” he offered.

She followed that up by slamming her critics as “racist idiots” with a “fourth grade reading level:”

And it was unfortunate you know, I got a text message from a friend who’s like, “Hey, next time, you know, really clarify. Maybe talk like a fourth grader. Because maybe the racist idiots would understand you better. [ Laughter and applause] so it’s just – you know, I will continue to speak truth to power and continue to uplift my grandmother through love and that’s all I can do, is continue to share the human impact of what it means to be Palestinian in the occupied territories.

Meyers gushed, how “nice” it was to have a Palestinian in Congress to give “the Palestinian perspective” that we could all learn from – read more