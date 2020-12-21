Mexico’s President Slams Lockdowns As A Form Of “Dictatorship”

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador slammed lockdowns as a form of “dictatorship” during a press conference, telling reporters that such measures betray “authoritarian instincts.”di

The populist leftist leader, known as AMLO by his supporters, said that COVID-19 lockdowns were “fashionable among authorities…who want to show they are heavy handed, dictatorship.”

“A lot of them are letting their authoritarian instincts show,” he added, noting that, “The fundamental thing is to guarantee liberty.”

Obrador also insisted that mask-wearing should be voluntary and not mandated by the state. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --