Mexico’s president calls for investigation into Obama-era Fast and Furious Operation

Mexico’s president asked the United States for answers and an apology for the Obama-era gun-running operation known as “Fast and Furious.” On Friday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador called for an investigation into Operation Fast and Furious to prevent it from happening again.

“What seems serious to me is that a violation of our sovereignty was carried out, a secret operation, and that Mexicans were killed with these weapons,” Lopez Obrador said during a press conference in Mexico City on Friday.

“How could this be? A government that invades in this way, that flagrantly violates sovereignty, international laws,” Lopez Obrador continued. “We have to shine light on this so that an action of this type will never be carried out again.”

“There is still time for the U.S. to apologize,” the Mexican president stated.

He also said that his government would send a diplomatic note to Washington asking for information on the gun-running scheme. Mexico Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard confirmed the communication, and said he was sending a letter to the U.S. regarding Operation Fast and Furious. – READ MORE

