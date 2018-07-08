Mexico’s New President Insults Trump’s Policies as ‘Criminal’—But Named His Son in Honor of Che Guevara

“Mexican populist Andrés Manuel López-Obrador calls Trump border wall ‘criminal act’ in Phoenix visit.” (USA Today, March 16, 2017.)

“We have a son named Jesus Ernesto. The first name is for Jesus Christ and the second for Ernesto Che Guevara…an exemplary revolutionary who gave his life for his ideals…Fidel Castro is a giant. He maintained Cuba as sovereign and free…Yes, he (Donald Trump) stokes racism…Trump shouldn’t forget Mexico is an independent country. … No border walls and no chasing our fellow countrymen who migrated to the United States.” (Andrés Manuel López-Obrador in an interview with Univision’s Jorge Ramos.)

Got it, amigos? Apparently a nation’s “independence and sovereignty” weigh big with Mexico’s new President-elect Lopez-Obrador. His role models in that regard consist of mass-murdering Soviet stooges. His villain consists of a freely-elected U.S. president who seeks to uphold his nation’s Constitution and protect his nation’s borders. (i.e. its sovereignty.)

In the historic annals of unrequited love few cases rival the affair by Mexicans and “Chicanos” with Che Guevara. Che’s iconization is sufficiently documented by U.S. Chicano groups in their murals (i.e. graffiti.) To celebrate their Amerindian Aztec culture these “Aztlan” types seem to plaster this lily white European-Argentinian racist’s mug on practically everything they paint. Mexico City itself features an iconic bust in honor of Che Guevara in Mexico City’s prestigious Museo De San Carlos. – READ MORE

