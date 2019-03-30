Mexico’s Foreign Minister Refuses to Give in to Trump’s ‘Threats’ to Shut Down Border

In a firey three tweet-long announcement, President Donald Trump threatened to close the U.S./Mexico border next week if the Mexican government does not take action on illegal immigration.

Mexico’s Minister of Foreign Affairs responded to Trump’s rant, saying his country wouldn’t act of his demands.

“Mexico does not act on the basis of threats,” Ebrad tweeted Friday in Spanish.

“We are great neighbors. If not, tell the million and a half Americans that choose our country as home, the biggest community outside of the U.S. For them, we are also the best neighbor they could have.” – READ MORE