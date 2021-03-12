Mexico ‘Worried’ That Biden Is ‘Stoking Illegal Immigration,’ ‘Creating Business For Organized Crime’: Report

Mexico’s left-wing government is reportedly concerned that Democrat President Joe Biden’s policies are sparking a massive surge in illegal immigration to the U.S. and are providing business for the nation’s violent drug cartels.

Reuters reported this week that, according to government officials and reports, Mexico is “worried the new U.S. administration’s asylum policies are stoking illegal immigration and creating business for organized crime.” Biden’s policies have already significantly impacted the border situation as more than 100,000 migrants were detained last month for illegally trying to enter the U.S., the highest total for the month of February since 2006.

“They see him as the migrant president, and so many feel they’re going to reach the United States,” Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said of Biden. “We need to work together to regulate the flow, because this business can’t be tackled from one day to the next.”

The report said that Mexican intelligence has found that the cartels are “diversifying methods of smuggling and winning clients as they eye U.S. measures that will ‘incentivize migration.’” – READ MORE

