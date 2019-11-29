Mexico Responds To Trump Decision To Designate Cartels As Terrorist Organizations

The Mexican government responded to President Donald Trump saying on Tuesday that he intends to designate the Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations by asking to meet with the Trump administration.

Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Relations said in a statement that Mexico’s Foreign Minister will make contact with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to discuss the matter.

“By virtue of the good relations that exist between the two countries, the Government of Mexico will seek to have a high-level meeting as soon as possible to present Mexico’s position and know the views of the United States authorities,” the statement said.

Mexico said that it wanted to address money, weapons, and organized crime that flows from the United States into Mexico. – READ MORE