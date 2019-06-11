Mexico Refuses To Name International Figures Bankrolling Migrant Caravans

After freezing the bank accounts of 26 individuals and entities amid a probe into human trafficking, Mexico has refused to name the account owners – some of which appear to have originated in the US, UK, African nations and Central America, according to Breitbart.

Mexico’s Finance and Tax Secretariat (SHCP) on Thursday announced that the 26 accounts had been seized. Diplomatic sources told Breitbart News that the probe is being personally overseen by UIF Director Santiago Nieto Castillo, who briefs Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador directly.