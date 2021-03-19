Mexico Plans Massive ‘Crackdown’ On Illegal Immigration After Crisis Erupts Under Biden

Mexico is reportedly preparing to “significantly reinforce” its efforts to stop illegal immigrants that are entering its southern border with Guatemala as they travel on their way to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The effort comes in direct response to the border crisis that has erupted under President Joe Biden.

Mexico will “deploy security forces to cut the flow of migrants, the bulk of whom come from Central America’s so-called Northern Triangle of Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, whose economies were battered by the coronavirus pandemic and hurricanes last year,” Reuters reported. “Two of the people said the National Guard militarized police, which led efforts to bring down the number of illegal immigrants entering Mexico from Central America during an increase in 2019, would be at the fore of the containment drive.”

The Biden administration admitted this week that the crisis on the southern border is projected to be the highest in the history of the Department of Homeland Security. A separate report from this week bolstered claims from Republican lawmakers that terrorist suspects have been apprehended on the U.S.-Mexico border during the current fiscal year. – READ MORE

