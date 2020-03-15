Mexico Now Considering Shutting Border With United States Over Coronavirus

Mexico has, so far, resisted Trump Administration efforts to restrict or close portions of the United States-Mexico border over concerns about illegal immigration but, this weekend, Mexican authorities, concerned about the spread of coronavirus, are reportedly considering shutting the border themselves to prevent the infection from affecting Mexican border cities.

Speaking to press on Friday, Mexico’s health minister called the United States a “danger” to Mexicans who have yet to suffer from coronavirus in large numbers. The country has only 26 confirmed cases and no deaths, though that number could climb considerably. The United States has around 2,000 confirmed cases and there have been around 50 deaths so far from the virus.

“If it were technically necessary to consider mechanisms of restriction or stronger surveillance we would have to take into account not that Mexico would bring the virus to the United States, rather that the United States could bring it here,” Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said, according to Reuters.

Lopez-Gatell did not provide media with any further details on which “mechanisms” of restriction the country was considering, or whether those “mechanisms” could include a border wall. Further questions to the country’s health ministers, from Reuters and others, were left unanswered. – READ MORE

