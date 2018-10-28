Mexico makes an offer to migrants in Honduran caravan – and they have responded

The president of Mexico has made an offer to migrants in a Honduran caravan headed to the U.S. border – and some have already responded.

For migrants who agree to the plan, they would receive medical care, some limited housing, and temporary identification and work permits. But, they would have to agree to stay in the southern regions of Mexico and abandon their plan to arrive at the U.S. border.

The BBC spoke to some of the migrants on the caravan, and they respectfully denied the offer.

“The majority plan to cross the border,” one man said. “And that’s my intention, too.”

“Because, yes, while life here is calmer than at home, it’s still not like the US where it would get better. That’s the goal,” he explained, “to have a better life.”- READ MORE