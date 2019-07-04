Mexico Deports 33% More Migrants After Deal To Avoid Trump Tariffs

Deportations in Mexico jumped by 33% in one month after the country agreed to take “unprecedented” steps to stop migrants from reaching the United States and avoid tariffs threatened by US President Donald Trump.

Total deportations from Mexico in June were 21,912 vs. 16,507 in May, according to preliminary figures from the national migration authority, and reported by France 24.

The spike in deportations comes weeks after Mexico announced the deployment of 15,000 National Guard troops to the US-Mexico border, 6,000 troops to their Southern border, and froze the bank accounts of 26 human traffickers with “probable links with human trafficking and illegal aid to migrant caravans.”