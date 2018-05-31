Mexican President Loses It After Trump Says They Will Pay For Wall, Enjoy It

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto forcefully reacted to President Donald Trump’s Tuesday evening declaration that his country would pay for a wall along the U.S. southern border.

President @realDonaldTrump: NO. Mexico will NEVER pay for a wall. Not now, not ever. Sincerely, Mexico (all of us). — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) May 30, 2018

Pena Nieto’s tweet came just hours after Trump told his roaring rally, “I don’t want to cause a problem. I don’t want to cause it. But, in the end … in the end … Mexico is going to pay for the wall. I’m just telling you that.” – READ MORE

