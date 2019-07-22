Mexican president denounces drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ life sentence and ‘inhumane’ jail conditions

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador denounced the life sentence a U.S. judge handed down to drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

In a press conference on Thursday, López Obrador said that “a sentence for life in a hostile jail, hard, inhumane” makes it futile to continue living, according to Reuters.

At the same time, the president said that he is mindful of the harm that Guzman – the former leader of the Sinaloa drug cartel – unleashed through his crimes.

“I also have many victims in mind,” he said. “It’s something very painful.”

López Obrador said he is determined to reduce the epidemic of violence that cartels have caused in Mexico, which sees thousands of murders each month. More than 30,000 people were killed in Mexico last year.

When asked if Guzman's sentence will lead to more violence, López Obrador said he expects just the opposite.