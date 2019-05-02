Mexican Kidnapping Fugitive Caught In Texas After Crossing Border

A Mexican man wanted for kidnapping and extortion was arrested across the border in Texas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Thursday.

Border Patrol agents arrested 31-year-old Juan Jose Reyna-Mascorro in the border town of Eagle Pass, Texas, on Sunday, the agency said in a release.

Agents arrested Reyna-Mascorro for illegal entry before recognizing him “from a look-out released by Mexican officials,” the agency said.

“The U.S. Border Patrol works closely with the government of Mexico to identify fugitives such as in this case,” said Del Rio sector chief patrol agent Raul L. Ortiz. “Our agents recognized this individual as a direct result of that open line of communication.”

Mexican authorities declared Reyna-Mascorro a fugitive after he removed his ankle monitor following his release from a Mexican prison, Border Patrol said.

Reyna-Mascorro’s arrest is the latest instance of criminals attempting to take advantage of the U.S.’ porous southern border.

A Mexican government official said earlier in April that authorities there detected members of the violent MS-13 gang traveling in migrant caravans headed for the U.S.

