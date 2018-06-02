Mexican Immigration Officials Under Investigation for Ties to Human Smugglers

Federal And State Authorities Are Investigating The Regional Head Of Mexico’s Immigration Institute (Inm) In Coahuila And Two Of His Top Aides For Their Alleged Role In Helping Cartel-tied Human Smuggling Groups Evade Capture.

Rafael Rodriguez Charua, the regional head for INM in Piedras Negras and two of his top aides were removed from their posts and taken to the state capital of Saltillo as part of an ongoing investigation into the suspicious release of a human smuggler and several illegal immigrants from Central America.

According to law enforcement sources in Coahuila, under orders from Rodriguez Charua, his men recently released a smuggler and two men from Ecuador who were captured in Piedras Negras. The men were initially arrested during a traffic stop. The human smuggler and the individuals were later re-arrested during a stash house raid.

Soon after Rodriguez Charua was taken off his post, authorities in Coahuila began making large-scale detentions throughout the region. As Breitbart Texas reproted, human smugglers are using the Piedras Negras-Eagle Pass corridor due to lacking physical border barriers and diminished patrolling. – READ MORE

