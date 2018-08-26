Mexican City Changes Laws To Allow Sex In Public

The city council of Guadalajara, Mexico recently approved a law to permit sexual relations in public, unless a third party makes a complaint, according to NBC Miami.

“Having sexual relations or committing acts of exhibitionism of a sexual nature in public places, vacant lots, inside vehicles or in private locations in public view will be considered administrative offenses, as long as a citizen requests police intervention,” says the modification to article 14 of the Bylaws of Good Government.

The police will reportedly only fine or detain the lovers if other citizens complain.- READ MORE

A tunnel from Mexico nearly 600 feet long and 22 feet wide used for smuggling high-powered drugs through a former Kentucky Fried Chicken outlet has been discovered in San Luis, Arizona.

On Wednesday, Homeland Security investigators announced that the tunnel was found last week after the San Luis Police Department pulled over Ivan Lopez, the owner of the former KFC outlet, and a canine unit alerted officers to two toolboxes in his truck, which contained a huge range of drugs.

Federal officials say officers discovered a suspected drug tunnel at the site of a former Kentucky Fried Chicken in Arizona, near the Mexican border. The tunnel was 22 feet deep, authorities say, and extended about 600 feet into Mexico. https://t.co/SE6feibcV4 pic.twitter.com/t7l1vcBfCr — ABC News (@ABC) August 23, 2018

Scott Brown, a Homeland Security Investigations special agent, stated, “[He had] over 118 kilograms of methamphetamine, over six kilograms of cocaine, over three kilograms of fentanyl, over 13 kilograms of white heroin and over six kilograms of brown heroin. Just the three kilograms of fentanyl translates to over 3 million dosage units.” Brown said that earlier in the day, before Lopez was pulled over, he had removed toolboxes from the old KFC.- READ MORE