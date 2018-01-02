Mexican Cartels Kill 111 Mayors Since 2006, Says Group

Cartel gunmen shot and killed the mayor of Petatlan, Guerrero. The murdered politician’s close aide was executed earlier in 2017.

The gunmen murdered Arturo Gomez Perez this week while he was dining at a restaurant, Casa Vieja. According to police, on July 16, his close aide Manuel Rebolledo Perez was kidnapped and executed. At the time, the gunmen dumped his body and left a message near the Zihuatanejo airport.

According to Mexico’s National Mayors Association, since 2006, 111 mayors have been murdered. The group recorded 23 current mayors, 34 former, and 5 mayors-elect who were killed during President Enrique Peña Nieto term of office. The group pushes for improved security conditions for their peers. – READ MORE

