True Pundit

Entertainment

#METOO MADNESS: You Won’t Believe What Netflix Crew Members Are Banned From Doing

Posted on by
Share:

While the #MeToo movement has indeed helped to empower victims of sexual harassment and assault, particularly within the cesspool that is Hollywood, the movement’s excesses have also enabled troublesome repercussions, some of which are downright hysterical.

Massive streaming service Netflix seems to be indulging in said #MeToo hysteria. Leaked rules from the company apparently ban crew members on hit shows like “Black Mirror” from looking at one another for longer than five seconds. Seriously.

Employees should never “look at anyone for longer than five seconds,” the rules reportedly state. There are also bans on “lingering hugs,” touching for “a lengthy period of time,” and asking colleagues for their phone numbers, as noted by Townhall. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

#METOO MADNESS: You Won't Believe What Netflix Crew Members Are Banned From Doing
#METOO MADNESS: You Won't Believe What Netflix Crew Members Are Banned From Doing

While the #MeToo movement has indeed helped to empower victims of sexual harassment and assault, particularly within the cesspool that is Hollywood, the movement's excesses have also enabled troublesome repercussions, some of which are downright hysterical.

Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: