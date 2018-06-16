#METOO MADNESS: You Won’t Believe What Netflix Crew Members Are Banned From Doing

While the #MeToo movement has indeed helped to empower victims of sexual harassment and assault, particularly within the cesspool that is Hollywood, the movement’s excesses have also enabled troublesome repercussions, some of which are downright hysterical.

Massive streaming service Netflix seems to be indulging in said #MeToo hysteria. Leaked rules from the company apparently ban crew members on hit shows like “Black Mirror” from looking at one another for longer than five seconds. Seriously.

Employees should never “look at anyone for longer than five seconds,” the rules reportedly state. There are also bans on “lingering hugs,” touching for “a lengthy period of time,” and asking colleagues for their phone numbers, as noted by Townhall. – READ MORE

