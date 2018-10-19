    True Pundit

    Politics

    #MeToo Founder Calls Out Hillary: Bill Clinton Affair ‘Absolutely’ an Abuse of Power

    Posted on by
    Share:

    arana Burke, the founder of the original #MeToo movement a decade ago, vehemently disagreed with failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s recent statement that her husband did not abuse his presidential power when he had an affair with a very young White House intern, Monica Lewinsky, while he was president.

    “Sexual violence is not about sex,” said Tarana Burke (pictured above right) in an interview with The Root published Tuesday.

    “It’s about power. And it’s about the abuse of power.”

    Regarding the late ’90s affair between Clinton and Lewinsky, Burke said, “It’s absolutely an abuse of power. Two people made a choice, and one of those people was the most powerful man in the world.”

    Burke also called it “just tragic” for Hillary Clinton to deny that her husband abused his power when he began an affair with Lewinsky.- READ MORE

    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: