#MeToo Disaster: Jimmy Kimmel Uses Admitted Crotch Grabber George Takei In Skit (VIDEO)

Virtue signaling comedian Jimmy Kimmel showed how little he cares about the #MeToo movement on Tuesday night when he used admitted crotch grabber and accused sexual assaulter George Takei in a skit.

Kimmel’s decision to use Takei comes just days after he lectured the world on the importance of the #MeToo movement during his speech at the Oscars. During his speech, Kimmel said:

But what happened with Harvey, what’s happening all over was long overdue. We can’t let bad behavior slide anymore. The world is watching us. We need to set an example. And the truth is, if we are successful here, if we can work together to stop sexual harassment in the workplace, if we can do that, women will only have to deal with harassment all the time at every other place they go. Over the course of this evening, I hope you will listen to the many brave and outspoken supporters of movements like Me Too and Time’s Up and never again, because what they’re doing is important.

Yet, despite his comments, Kimmel used Takei on his most recent episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in a skit immortalizing White House staffers that have been fired or left the Trump administration. – READ MORE

