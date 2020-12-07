Meth And Cocaine Seized From Unmanned Aircraft Illegally Flying Into California, CBP Says

Nearly half a million dollars worth of methamphetamine and cocaine were seized from an ultralight aircraft, officials announced Friday.

Officials in Calexico, California, heard a loud noise they thought to be an ultralight aircraft in the sky Thursday evening, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced. Operators from the Calexico Station’s Remote Video Surveillance System (RVSS) confirmed that the sound was coming from an ultralight aircraft illegally in the U.S. from Mexico.

Agents located three large bundles containing just over 12 pounds of cocaine worth $148,200 and around 155 pounds of methamphetamine worth $340,988, according to CBP.

“Agents, with the help of the RVSS operators, were able to observe the ULA descend to a low altitude near Barbara Worth and Heber Roads before ascending and returning to Mexico,” CBP said in a press release.

Border patrol agents seized about $500,000 worth of cocaine and methamphetamine they say was dropped by ultralight aircraft near the Calexico station. https://t.co/8fuIwAxnvT — The Desert Sun (@MyDesert) December 5, 2020

The narcotics were found in bundles wrapped in clear plastic and duct tape, according to CBP. Agents did not find any persons to be accompanying the ultralight aircraft.

Agents found 120 small individually wrapped packages containing a crystal-like substance and five bricks of a white powder, according to CBP. The 120 small packages tested positive for methamphetamine and the five bricks tested positive for cocaine.

The agents delivered the narcotics to the Drug Enforcement Administration, according to CBP.