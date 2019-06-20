‘Message to America’: Iran Shoots Down U.S. ‘Spy Drone’

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Thursday it had shot down a U.S. “spy drone” over its territory, sending “a clear message” to America in doing so.

The IRGC released a statement to the IRNA domestic newsagency, saying:

At the early hours of Thursday, the IRGC air force shot down an American spy drone, identified as RQ-4 Global Hawk that had violated Iranian airspace in the Kuh Mubarak region located at Hormozgan province, south of the country.

Northrop Grumman, manufacturer of the RQ-4 Global Hawk, describes the aircraft as a “premier provider of persistent intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance information.”

The commander of the IRGC says the drone’s destruction has sent “a clear message” to America.

Gen. Hossein Salami also cautioned Iran does “not have any intention for war with any country, but we are ready for war.” – read more