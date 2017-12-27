MESSAGE OF PEACE: On Christmas Eve, Palestinian President Abbas Meets With Convicted Terrorist

On Christmas Eve, with its message of peace to the world, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas decided he’d meet with a terrorist who was released from prison for masterminding a suicide bombing attack against Israel in 2002.

Abbas hosted Rafat Al-Jawabra in Abbas’ office, the Jerusalem Post reported. Photos of the meeting were also posted on Fatah’s official Facebook page. That post referred to Al-Jawabra as the commander of the al-Aksa Martyrs Brigades, which is known for its terrorist activities.

Al-Jawabra had been released from prison roughly ten days before his meeting with Abbas; during that time Fatah held receptions and celebrations to honor him, which senior movement officials, including Fatah Deputy Chairman Mahmoud Al-‘Aloul and Fatah Central Committee member Jamal Muhaisen, attended, as MEMRI reports. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *