Meryl Streep, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Lawrence Named in Harvey Weinstein Sex Misconduct Legal Defense

Meryl Streep has lashed out at former longtime collaborator Harvey Weinstein for including her name in a legal defense against numerous women who have accused the producer of sexual misconduct.

Attorney for Weinstein used Streep’s name in a legal filing this week — along with those of Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Lawrence — to claim that several A-list actresses continued to work with him even after he had been accused of repeated sexual misconduct.

In the filing, obtained by celebrity news website The Blast, Weinstein’s attorneys wrote that Streep “stated publicly that Weinstein had always been respectful to her in their working relationship.” The filing came in response to a class-action lawsuit from six women who have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

But in a statement Wednesday, Streep called the use of her name in the filing “pathetic and exploitative.”

“Harvey Weinstein’s attorneys’ use of my (true) statement — that he was not sexually transgressive or physically abusive in our business relationship — as evidence that he was not abusive with many OTHER women is pathetic and exploitive,” the actress said, according to Entertainment Weekly. – READ MORE

