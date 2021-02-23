Merrick Garland Won’t Promise to Protect Durham Investigation

Merrick Garland, Joe Biden’s nominee for attorney general of the United States, would not promise to protect special counsel John Durham’s investigation into the Obama-Biden administration’s spying on the Trump campaign.

Garland made the stunning statement in response to questions from Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa).

“If confirmed, will you commit to providing special counsel Durham with the staff, resources, funds, and time needed to thoroughly complete the investigation?” asked Grassley.

“So, senator, I don’t have any information about the investigation as I sit here today, and another one of the very first things I’m going to have to do is speak with Mr. Durham and figure out how his investigation is going,” replied Garland. “I understand that he has been permitted to remain in his position, and sitting here today, I have no reason to think that that was not the correct decision.”

Grassley followed up by asking if Durham would only be removed “for cause.”

“I would have to have an opportunity to talk with him,” Garland responded. “I have not had that opportunity. As I said, I don’t have any reason, from what I know now, which is really very little, to make any determination on that ground. But I don’t have any reason to think that he should not remain in place.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --