Merrick Garland Vows to Prioritize Prosecuting Capitol Rioters and Their ‘Abettors’

On Monday, Merrick Garland, President Joe Biden’s nominee for attorney general, pledged to prioritize prosecuting those responsible for the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. Garland, who led the Department of Justice’s prosecution of the 1996 Oklahoma City bombing, said that domestic terrorism in America today is “more dangerous” than at the time of that bombing. He also pledged to continue the investigation wherever it takes him, including “aiders and abettors who were not present on January 6.”

“From 1995 to 1997, I supervised the prosecution of the perpetrators of the bombing of the Oklahoma City federal building, who sought to spark a revolution that would topple the federal government. If confirmed, I will supervise the prosecution of white supremacists and others who stormed the capitol on January 6th — a heinous attack that sought to disrupt a cornerstone of our democracy,” Garland said in his opening testimony.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) asked Garland whether or not he considered the Capitol riot a “one-off.” Garland rejected that idea, arguing that domestic terrorism today is more dangerous than it was in 1996 and drawing a connection between the Capitol riot, the Oklahoma City bombing, and the original Justice Department’s cases against the Ku Klux Klan.

“I don’t think that this is necessarily a one-off,” Garland said, citing an “enormous rise in hate crimes. There is a line from Oklahoma City and there’s another line from Oklahoma City all the way back to… the battles of the original Justice Department against the Ku Klux Klan.”- READ MORE

