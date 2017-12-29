Merkel: Half of Germans Want Chancellor Gone Before Next Election

Almost half of the German public want Chancellor Angela Merkel to step down as the country’s leader before the next election in 2021, according to a new poll.

The poll, which was conducted by polling firm YouGov on behalf of the DPA news agency, claims that 47 per cent of those surveyed did not want to see Chancellor Merkel serve out the rest of the parliamentary term. Only 36 per cent of the respondents said they were in favour of Merkel remaining on until 2021, Kronen Zeitung reports.

The new polling data shows a rapid decrease in the popularity of the long-serving German chancellor. In the aftermath of September’s national election, a similar poll was taken and it showed that 44 per cent of Germans wanted Merkel to remain on until the next election.

Despite coming first in September’s race, Merkel and her Christian Democratic Union (CDU) have not been able to form a working coalition government. – READ MORE

