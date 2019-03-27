Men’s Only ‘Cuddling Group’ Aims To Redefine Masculinity For The Millennial Generation

A Plymouth, Pennsylvania men’s group is introducing an all-mens’ “cuddling event” in order to help men redefine mascuilinity in their own lives, and to cope wth past sexual abuse, according to local news.

The “Men’s Therapeutic Cuddle Group” as it’s known on Meetup.com, wants to help all men — regardless of past experience with sexual abuse — and aims “to provide a safe, structured, and platonic environment for men to experience ‘the three As’: Acceptance, Affirmation and Affection.”

The next session is April 3, and there’s still room to sign up.

All participants must be over 18 years of age and come to the event fully clothed, according to the event invitation. Men must be “hygienically sound” and be present promptly at 7p.m. They are also required to ask everyone else in the group for verbal consent before engaging in any actual touching or cuddling. – READ MORE