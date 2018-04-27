Menendez admonished by Ethics panel, which says he broke the law

The Senate Ethics Committee is “severely” admonishing Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), saying his relationship with Dr. Salomon Melgen broke Senate rules, federal law and “applicable standards of conduct.”

“The Committee has found that over a six-year period you knowingly and repeatedly accepted gifts of significant value from Dr. Melgen without obtaining required Committee approval, and that you failed to publicly disclose certain gifts as required by Senate Rule and federal law,” the six members of the panel wrote.

They added that, in addition to accepting the gifts improperly, Menendez used his position “as a Member of the Senate to advance Dr. Melgen’s personal and business interests.”

On top of the public letter, the Senate Ethics Committee is requiring Menendez to “repay the fair market value of all impermissible gifts not already paid.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1