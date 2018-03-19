Men reportedly attacked by stranger armed with tire iron over ‘Pokemon Go’ game

Three men were relaxing on a park bench in Vancouver when they say a stranger pulled up in a car and attacked them with a tire iron, apparently upset over a “Pokemon Go” game.

Andrew Otton and two of his friends were hanging out at Vancouver’s Burnt Bridge Creek Trail when a stranger reportedly parked his car and started charging at them.

“He comes out of nowhere, yelling, ‘Which one of you is Andy?’ with a tire iron in his hand,” Otton said. “My username is AndySamberg, so he was looking for the Andy guy and I was just reviving my Pokemon when he was trying to take it out. I took it from him and I didn’t know he just took it, and he was like, ‘Hey, did you just take this gym from me? That’s pretty messed up, man.’ He was very angrily saying it.”

Court records say the suspect, who has been identified as Stephen Jolly, admits to hitting a table with a tire iron but not to punching any of the men. Otton and Hagstrom said they’re not the only ones who have run into Jolly. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1