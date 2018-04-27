Men Just Received The Best Scientific Advice in History

The Sun’s Andrea Downey has lightened the hearts of millions of men around the planet with her prescription for increasing their life expectancy: stare at boobs.

That’s only one of the six ways men can boost their life expectancy, according to Downey, who makes a compelling argument.

Downey points out, “Staring at boobs creates a positive mindset in men … A 2012 study, published in the Archives of Internal Medicine, looked at the effects positive thinking had on men’s health. After a year, positive thinking had a powerful effect on health choices.”

Downey notes that over half of the men who had coronary heart disease but thought positively upped their exercise, as opposed to 37% who did not think positively; similar results were found among men with high blood pressure. – READ MORE (All 6 Ways)

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1