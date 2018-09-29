‘Men Are Trash’ vs. ‘I Stand With Brett’: Wild scene at the Capitol for Kavanaugh drama

Outside the Dirksen Senate Office building on Thursday morning, Cameron Mixon, a 22-year-old Georgetown Law School student was sporting a T-shirt with the slogan: “Men Are Trash.”

“I love your shirt!” one woman told Mixon. “It’s amazing,” another agreed. By 9:30 a.m., Mixon said, about 20 people had asked to take photos next to her.

Even by the super-charged standards of American politics, passions were red lining on Capitol Hill Wednesday for the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on an allegation of a 1980s sexual assault that has placed Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination in grave danger.

“Kava-No!” shouted the protesters who marched Thursday morning from the steps of the Supreme Court to the Dirksen Senate office building, where the target of their ire would soon face a kind of political trial. ““We believe Anita Hill! We believe Christine Ford!”

But just as America is divided on Kavanaugh’s fate, so were the activists, protesters and counter-protesters on Capitol Hill Thursday as some of the most explosive social and political dynamics of the Trump era collided in the form of a nationally-televised spectacle complete with anger, tears and the future of the U.S. Supreme Court. – READ MORE

It’s been suggested that if Kavanaugh has nothing to hide he would be open to such an investigation. It didn’t appear that he himself is opposed per se to such an investigation — he said he would do what the Committee wanted — but he also didn’t say the magic words “open an FBI investigation.”

That aside, there are certainly political and practical reasons for Republican lawmakers not to pursue the FBI option, according to an FBI expert familiar with a Single Scope Background Investigation (SSBI).

Andrew Bringuel, a now-retired FBI Agent Supervisor Instructor and Researcher at the FBI Academy’s Behavioral Science Unit with more than 27 years of experience, told Law&Crime that SSBIs like the one being requested by Democratic lawmakers take a while. The typical one takes 7 months.

“The reason GOP and Kavanaugh might not want an FBI Investigation is because a typical SSBI takes 7 months,” he explained. “Even expedited it may take more than a month or two, which of course drags into the mid-terms.”

Let’s do the math. If an FBI investigation were to be opened today and it took 7 months, that’s the end of April 2019. Well after the mid-terms, and fast approaching 2020.

If it took “more than a month or two,” indeed this drags into the mid-terms, after which time the vote on Kavanaugh might very well be even more in jeopardy. – READ MORE