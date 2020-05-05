Men Accused of Raping Children Among 830 Inmates Freed in Massachusetts

Two men accused of raping children are among the nearly 830 Massachusetts inmates that have been freed in the last month over concerns of the Chinese coronavirus crisis spreading in prison facilities.

Convicted child rapist Glenn Christie, 54-years-old, and 29-year-old Matthew Parris, accused of raping two teenage girls this year, have both been released from Massachusetts prisons after the state’s supreme court has ordered the routine release of hundreds of accused and convicted criminals.

As of April 26, Massachusetts officials have released 824 inmates from state prisons since April 3. This means that the state is releasing about 36 inmates every day with no end in sight, all in an effort to empty jails to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

There are about 11o confirmed cases of the coronavirus among inmates in Massachusetts prisons out of more than 310 inmates tested for the virus. A total of 81 correctional officers and 23 other staffers in the state prison system have also tested positive.

Christie is one of the inmates set free thanks to the court order. In 2018, Christie was convicted for repeatedly raping a 12-year-old boy.

Parris, also freed from prison thanks to the court order, was arrested less than two months ago and charged with raping and sexually assaulting two teenage girls. – READ MORE

