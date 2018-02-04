More memos? Devin Nunes says House Intelligence is in ‘phase two’ of investigation (VIDEO)

#BREAKING: Devin Nunes says this is just the first memo to be released. He says there will be another one dealing specifically with the State Department’s role in everything that happened. pic.twitter.com/kpHVDQ44WX — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) February 3, 2018

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., suggested that more memos, in addition to the one released Friday that outlines alleged surveillance violations by the U.S. government, may soon be released, with the next one targeting the State Department.

“Yes, this completes just the FISA abuse portion of our investigation,” Nunes told Fox News host Bret Baier on Friday, referencing abuses related to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

“We are in the middle of what I call ‘phase two’ of our investigation, which involved other departments,” Nunes said. “Specifically the State Department and some of the involvement they had in this.”

Nunes also disclosed that although he had been heavily involved in compiling the memo, he had not seen the FISA application mentioned in the memo due to an agreement with the Justice Department. – READ MORE

California Rep. Devin Nunes said Friday that he relishes attacks from his Democratic counterparts and the mainstream media over his push to release a memo laying out FISA abuses at the FBI and Justice Department.

“It’s actually quite enjoyable because we have the underlying facts,” Nunes said in an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier.

Earlier in the day, his committee released a four-page document accusing the FBI and Justice Department of making “material and relevant” omissions in an Oct. 21, 2016 FISA application to spy on former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. – READ MORE

Fox News host of “The Ingraham Angle,” Laura Ingraham, said Friday the recently released memo showed collusion between the FBI under former director James Comey, former President Barack Obama’s Department of Justice, and the Hillary Clinton campaign.

“Trump believed that everything in Washington had become politicized, bloated and unmanageable,” she said. “What we take away from the now-public House Intel Committee memo that was released today is that [President] Donald Trump once again was right.”

Ingraham told viewers the American public should be able to trust that the FBI and DOJ are using their “vast” powers in an unbiased manner. – READ MORE