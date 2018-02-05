Before Memo Release, A Reporter Called Trump ‘Bonkers’ For Saying Clinton And FBI Were Behind Dossier

CNN’s Chris Cillizza called President Donald Trump and his followers “bonkers” and “crazy” last year for believing the FBI and the Clinton campaign were involved in the now-infamous Steele dossier.

Cillizza chastised Trump and his cadre of followers in October of last year for suggesting and supporting the idea that Democrats and elements inside the FBI were involved in funding the dossier.

He even went so far as to say Trump supporters were conspiracy theorists.

“He is suggesting that a dossier prepared by a former member of British intelligence has not only been totally discredited … but that it might have been funded by some combination of Russia, the Democratic Party and, wait for it, the FBI!” Cillizza wrote in a missive at the time.

Cillizza pointed to this Trump tweet where the president asked who may have been involved with the “fake dossier.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

President Donald Trump on Monday accused the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee of being among “the biggest liars and leakers in Washington,” listing Rep. Adam Schiff alongside Obama-era intelligence officials, former FBI Director James Comey and another prominent Democrat.

Little Adam Schiff, who is desperate to run for higher office, is one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington, right up there with Comey, Warner, Brennan and Clapper! Adam leaves closed committee hearings to illegally leak confidential information. Must be stopped! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2018

“Little Adam Schiff, who is desperate to run for higher office, is one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington, right up there with Comey, Warner, Brennan and Clapper!” the president wrote on Twitter, placing the California Democrat in the company of fired FBI Director James Comey, Sen. Mark Warner (D-Calif.), the ranking member on the Senate Intelligence Committee, former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, all of whom the president has feuded with at one time or another.

“Adam leaves closed committee hearings to illegally leak confidential information. Must be stopped!” the president continued.

A spokesman for Schiff did not immediately return a request for comment. – READ MORE