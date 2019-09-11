Memo From Feminist Attorney Lisa Bloom Promised Weinstein She’d Plant Dirt On Alleged Victims, New Book Claims

Self-styled feminist victims’ rights attorney Lisa Bloom sent a leaked memo to alleged serial sexual predator Harvey Weinstein promising to plant dirt on his female accusers and frame him as a “hero,” a new book from New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey claims.

“I feel equipped to help you against the Roses of the world because I have represented so many of them,” Bloom reportedly wrote in the memo, referring to actress and rape accuser Rose McGowan. “They start out as impressive, bold women, but the more one presses for evidence, the weaknesses and lies are revealed.”

The attorney promised online “‘counter-ops’ to ‘push back and call her out as a pathological liar,’ suppressing Weinstein’s negative news stories on Google through ranking manipulation, discrediting and intimidating McGowan, and inventing equality initiatives meant to paint him as a newly reformed supporter of women,” according to The New York Daily News.

According to the book “She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement,” the damning memo was sent from Bloom in December 2016. Kantor and Twohey report Bloom scored $895 an hour secretly working for Weinstein, reportedly attempting to squash investigations into the assault claims. – READ MORE