Memo: FISA Court Wasn’t Informed of DOJ Official, Wife’s Ties to Steele, Fusion GPS

The House Intelligence Committee’s declassified memo, released on Friday, reveals that a senior DOJ official’s relationship with the anti-Trump dossier author Christopher Steele and Fusion GPS, and the extent of his wife’s opposition research for the firm into then-candidate Donald Trump, was concealed from the FISA court.

The memo confirms that then-Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr’s wife, Nellie Ohr, was paid by the DNC and the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign through Fusion GPS, and Bruce Ohr’s relationship with Steele continued even after Steele was terminated from U.S. intelligence services.

The memo states:

During this same time period, Ohr’s wife was employed by Fusion GPS to assist in the cultivation of opposition research on Trump. Ohr later provided the FBI with all of his wife’s opposition research, paid for by the DNC and Clinton campaign via Fusion GPS. The Ohrs’ relationship with Steele and Fusion GPS was inexplicably concealed from the FISC.

In December, Fox News reported that a co-founder of the opposition research firm acknowledged in a court document that his company hired Nellie Ohr to investigate Trump. – READ MORE

The FBI relied heavily on the dubious Steele dossier, as well as a Yahoo! News article based on the salacious document, to obtain a surveillance warrant against a Trump campaign adviser prior to the 2016 election, according to an explosive but controversial memo approved for release by the White House on Friday.

But the memo reveals that the FISA application “extensively” cited an Sept. 23, 2016 news article that was in effect planted by Fusion GPS.

That is significant because the article, written by veteran reporter Michael Isikoff, is itself based on the unverified dossier. Isikoff was among a small group of reporters who in September 2016 was briefed on the dossier by Steele and Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson.

A private investigator who knows both Steele and Isikoff told The Daily Caller last year that the pair are good friends, having been fixtures of the Washington, D.C. journalism circuit for decades.

The FISA application made no mention of the link between the Isikoff article and the dossier. Instead, the article was treated as corroborating evidence for the dossier. The memo says that the FISA application “incorrectly assesse[d]” that the Isikoff article was based on information separate from the dossier. – READ MORE

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Friday that he will push the Justice Department to clean up any shortcomings identified in the wake of the new House intelligence committee memo, saying “no department is perfect.”

Mr. Sessions, in a statement, did not say whether he agreed with the conclusions in the memo, which argues top FBI and Justice Department officials during the Obama administration, bleeding into the Trump administration, used tainted evidence to justify spying on a Trump campaign figure.

“Congress has made inquiries concerning an issue of great importance for the country and concerns have been raised about the department’s performance. I have great confidence in the men and women of this Department. But no department is perfect,” Mr. Sessions, a former senator, said. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump said Saturday that the controversial memo written by Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) and other GOP lawmakers “totally vindicates” him — a judgment shared by few but his staunchest defenders.

This memo totally vindicates “Trump” in probe. But the Russian Witch Hunt goes on and on. Their was no Collusion and there was no Obstruction (the word now used because, after one year of looking endlessly and finding NOTHING, collusion is dead). This is an American disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2018

“This memo totally vindicates “Trump” in probe. But the Russian Witch Hunt goes on and on,” the president wrote on Twitter. “Their [sic] was no Collusion and there was no Obstruction (the word now used because, after one year of looking endlessly and finding NOTHING, collusion is dead).”

Rasmussen just announced that my approval rating jumped to 49%, a far better number than I had in winning the Election, and higher than certain “sacred cows.” Other Trump polls are way up also. So why does the media refuse to write this? Oh well, someday! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2018

Trump also touted a Rasmussen poll showing his approval rating had climbed to 49 percent, which he called “a far better number than I had in winning the Election, and higher than certain “sacred cows.” Other Trump polls are way up also. So why does the media refuse to write this? Oh well, someday!” – READ MORE

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) just made the significance of the FISA memo that was released Friday crystal clear, and it only took him about one minute.

The Florida congressman told Fox News’ Harris Faulkner that he’s been “waiting a long time to stitch together” this “fact pattern.” – READ MORE

You can read it here. A full copy of the report is also embedded below.

The Steele dossier formed an essential part of the initial and all three renewal FISA applications against Carter Page.

Andrew McCabe confirmed that no FISA warrant would have been sought from the FISA Court without the Steele dossier information.

House Intel memo key point: The FBI’s Andrew McCabe confirmed to the committee that no FISA warrant would have been sought from the FISA Court without the Steele dossier information. Story posting soon. — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 2, 2018

W/out dossier, there would’ve been no FISA warrant. Was admitted under oath by McCabe. DOJ/FBI already knew dossier’s source was unreliable & shouldn’t be used, but filed applic w/it anyways. Waited until after to fire Steele. Then applied for extensions on warrant anyways. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) February 2, 2018

The political origins of the Steele dossier were known to senior DOJ and FBI officials, but excluded from the FISA applications. – READ MORE