View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Politics

Melania Was Total Class At Barbara Bush’s Funeral — NYT Reporter Still Turns It Into An Attack On Trump

Posted on by
Share:

Melania Trump was nothing but class when she attended Barbara Bush’s funeral Saturday.

First Lady Trump rubbed elbows with former presidents George W. Bush and Laura Bush, as well as former president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle.

After a day of remembrance, New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman used a photo taken at the funeral as an opportunity to criticize President Trump. Haberman responded to a tweet showing a photo of members of the Bush family, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Barack and Michelle Obama, and Melania Trump. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Melania Was Total Class At Barbara Bush’s Funeral — NYT Reporter Still Turns It Into An Attack On Trump
Melania Was Total Class At Barbara Bush’s Funeral — NYT Reporter Still Turns It Into An Attack On Trump

Melania Trump was nothing but class when she attended Barbara Bush's funeral Saturday. First Lady Trump rubbed elbows with former presidents George W. Bush and Laura Bush, as well as former president

The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: