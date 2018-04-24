Melania Was Total Class At Barbara Bush’s Funeral — NYT Reporter Still Turns It Into An Attack On Trump

Melania Trump was nothing but class when she attended Barbara Bush’s funeral Saturday.

First Lady Trump rubbed elbows with former presidents George W. Bush and Laura Bush, as well as former president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle.

Nice photo of the Bushes, Clintons, Obamas, and First Lady Trump at the funeral of Barbara Bush posted by @jgm41 (@PaulMorsePhoto – Office of George H. W. Bush) pic.twitter.com/gW9uvTy9bw — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) April 22, 2018

When you contrast this photo with a weekend-long tweetstorm from current @potus, it’s striking. https://t.co/rVBzpAQpYJ — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 22, 2018

After a day of remembrance, New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman used a photo taken at the funeral as an opportunity to criticize President Trump. Haberman responded to a tweet showing a photo of members of the Bush family, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Barack and Michelle Obama, and Melania Trump. – READ MORE

