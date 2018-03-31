Politics
Melania Trump’s Visit To A Children’s Hospital Will Warm Your Heart
First Lady Melania Trump visited a children’s hospital in West Palm Beach, Florida Thursday, and the photos are amazing.
Enjoyed my visit to @StMarysMC today. So great to spend time with some of their brave patients and hard working doctors and nurses. pic.twitter.com/pm4UgMe0Gr
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 29, 2018
Trump’s spokeswoman tweeted about the “great visit.” – READ MORE
The Daily Caller