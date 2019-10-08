Melania Trump Vows to Continue to Address Drug Addiction With ‘Be Best’ at DEA Red Ribbon Rally

First Lady Melania Trump addressed the importance of raising awareness of drug addiction and urged people to commit to a pledge to be drug-free.

With a focus on her “Be Best” initiative, – which, in part, looks to combat opioid abuse across the U.S. — Trump talked about how drugs can take “a toll on our most vulnerable” during Monday’s Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Red Ribbon Rally.

Trump spoke on “the importance of being drug-free” and shared the message of National Red Ribbon week, which is a drug prevention awareness campaign started after DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena was killed in 1985.

“What started as a small hometown club that honored the life of Kiki has grown to a nationwide campaign for students to commit to living healthy and drug-free lives,” Trump said, directing her message toward Camarena’s wife, Mika.

Discussing her initiative, the first lady noted that it’s “dedicated to helping children and ensuring that we are doing all we can to take care of the next generation.” – READ MORE