Melania Trump Stuns in Shades of Blue at White House State Dinner for Australian Leader

President Donald Trump hosted a state dinner in honor of Scott Morrison, the Australian prime minister, on Friday night at the White House during Morrison’s visit to the United States this week.

Morrison is only the second world leader to be hosted by Trump at a state dinner during his presidency (France’s Emmanuel Macron was the first — in April of 2018).

Morrison, along with his wife Jenny Morrison, were guests of Mr. and Mrs. Trump for the dinner in the Rose Garden.

Melania Trump Is Shades of Cool for U.S.-Australia State Dinner https://t.co/sXNAuyUAap via @JxhnBinder at @BreitbartNews — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) September 21, 2019

.@realDonaldTrump with @FLOTUS with Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison as they arrive for the Official State Dinner in the Rose Garden of the White House. #WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/wNzgB5cJcD — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) September 21, 2019

To welcome the Morrisons, Mrs. Trump wore “an icy blue crepe knit dress by Scanlan Theodore, the Aussie brand founded in Melbourne in 1987,” as Breitbart noted.

The dress featured billowing cocoon-like sleeves, a cinched belt and v-neck cutout. – READ MORE