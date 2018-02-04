True Pundit

Melania Trump Steps Off Air Force One in Ravishing Red Coat

Posted on by
First Lady Melania Trump arrived at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida with President Trump and their son Barron, wearing a red coat with a matching bag and red shoe soles to tie the ensemble together.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump disembark from Air Force One upon arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, February 2, 2018, as they travel to Mar-a-Lago for the weekend. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Melania, hardly ever photographed in blue jeans, wore a pair of skinny, ankle-cut jeans with a navy blue sweater as the base of her outfit. Draped over her shoulders, as she often does, the Slovenian-born First Lady wore a red cashmere coat by the Parisian brand Maison Ullens.- READ MORE

Holding the title of first lady of the United States always brings out the critics, too. On Friday, Melania got a lot of heat for promoting health and exercise.

Melania’s comments generated a lot of backlash:

On Monday night, Fox News host Laura Ingraham invited Sarah Beauchamp of Nylon magazine to her show to discuss Beauchamp’s recently published article, “No, Melania Trump Is Not Trolling Her Husband.” The premise of the article is that Melania Trump “hates” her husband “like the rest of us.”

Ingraham pressed Beauchamp on her status as a “feminist” since she is questioning another woman’s lifestyle choices. Beauchamp responded, “I don’t think I’m judging Melania’s life choices — well, to be fair, I guess I would judge a woman who would choose to marry Donald Trump. He’s truly a disgusting human being.” She added, ”I think that Donald Trump is disgusting. I would say that is a fact.”

Ingraham then asked, “You said, ‘Donald Trump is disgusting,’ that’s a fact. Well you’re a writer, so you know when you use the word ‘disgusting,’ that’s a subjective statement, is it not? It is not a fact. It is a fact that he’s president of the United States. It is not a fact that he’s disgusting.” – READ MORE

First Lady Melania Trump arrived at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida with President Trump and their son Barron.
