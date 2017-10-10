Melania Trump slams Ivana for calling herself first lady

First lady Melania Trump’s office fired back at President Trump’s ex-wife Ivana on Monday after she boasted of her access to the White House and even referred to herself as the real “first lady.”

“I have the direct number to White House, but I [don’t] really want to call him there because Melania is there,” she said. “I don’t want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that because I’m basically first Trump wife.”

She added with a laugh: “I’m first lady, okay?”

“This is unfortunately only attention-seeking and self-serving noise,” the first lady’s communications director, Stephanie Grisham, said in a statement to Fox News.

“Mrs. Trump has made the White House a home for Barron and the President. She loves living in Washington, D.C. and is honored by her role as First Lady of the United States,” Grisham said, slamming Ivana’s book-promotion. “She plans to use her title and role to help children, not sell books.” – READ MORE